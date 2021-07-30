Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) versus Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Head to Head Review

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Railcorp and Norfolk Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Norfolk Southern 2 7 11 1 2.52

Norfolk Southern has a consensus price target of $269.48, suggesting a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and Norfolk Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A Norfolk Southern 23.51% 16.07% 6.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and Norfolk Southern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Norfolk Southern $9.79 billion 6.55 $2.01 billion $9.25 27.68

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats Pioneer Railcorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. The company transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It offers the extensive intermodal network in the eastern half of the United States and is a transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products. The company’s services include property leases and sales; wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects; access property; manage private crossings, promote business with signboards, and natural resource management. Norfolk Southern was founded on July 23, 1980 and is headquartered in Norfolk, VA.

