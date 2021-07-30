Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after buying an additional 218,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,807,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 38,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

