Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of PPBI opened at $38.38 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

