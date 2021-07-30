Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,071 shares of company stock valued at $232,495 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

