Piper Sandler Comments on American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

NYSE ACC opened at $50.13 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 716.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $59,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 671,188 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,158,000 after acquiring an additional 415,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.