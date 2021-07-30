Piper Sandler Comments on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $161,633.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,730.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

