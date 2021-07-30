Piper Sandler Downgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACBI. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $502.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 38.08%. Analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 18,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

