Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 24.91%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

