Piper Sandler Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $120.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $111.96.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

