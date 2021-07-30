Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,291 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 183.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

PBI opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -421.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

