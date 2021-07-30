Pivotal Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

