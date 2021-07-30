PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PLXP has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $18.21 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $415.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, equities research analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $16,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 100.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

