Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after purchasing an additional 666,484 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 401,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.64 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.