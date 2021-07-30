Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $285,000 in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NGAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

A number of analysts have commented on NGAC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

