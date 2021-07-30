Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $285,000 in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ NGAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
