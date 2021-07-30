Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $681,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,885,000 after acquiring an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $72,640,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,514,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

