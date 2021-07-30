Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 256,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.45. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

