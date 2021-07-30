Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,400 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Q2 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.97 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

