Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $996,000 Position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

GSAQU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.