Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Polaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 816.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,147,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

