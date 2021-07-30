Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,650. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,535 ($20.05). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,535 ($20.05), with a volume of 673,460 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,037.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

