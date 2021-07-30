PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PolyPid by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PolyPid by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.