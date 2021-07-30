Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PWCDF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$31.28 price objective (down from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

