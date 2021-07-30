Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

