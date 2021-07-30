Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,407,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,095,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

ZI opened at $54.26 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1,356.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 162,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $8,808,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,294,636 shares of company stock worth $400,537,392. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

