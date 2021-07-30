Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 51,116 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coherent were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Coherent by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $760,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $245.96 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.