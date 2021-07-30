Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,498,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Markel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $131,282,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Markel by 12.9% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,208.52 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,208.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.47 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

