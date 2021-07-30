Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nordson by 129.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nordson by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 9,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,297,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $226.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $2,091,625. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

