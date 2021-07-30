Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Hubbell worth $86,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

NYSE HUBB opened at $197.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

