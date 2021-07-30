Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 122.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 407,464 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Cree worth $80,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the first quarter worth $5,101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Cree by 36.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,821 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 16.0% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

