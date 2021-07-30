Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $101,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after buying an additional 121,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.52.

TSCO stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

