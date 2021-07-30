Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,672 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Crown Castle International worth $114,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $192.82 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.98.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

