Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $76,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $10,743,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $7,701,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $21.90 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

