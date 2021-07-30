Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 88,868 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 927,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $83,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $16,713,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Ingredion by 738.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after buying an additional 329,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ingredion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Ingredion stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.09 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

