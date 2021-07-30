Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.79. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 6,041 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

In other Pro-Dex news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $33,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

