Project Pai (PAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $824,649.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $824,649.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00028735 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00027973 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,764,114,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,023,549 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

