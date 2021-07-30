ProPetro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 22,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,421% compared to the average volume of 1,455 call options.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 109,071 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2,806.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 156,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUMP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,781. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $798.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 3.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

