PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

PROS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. 4,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,551. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,990,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in PROS by 543.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at $282,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.