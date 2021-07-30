ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,917 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for 2.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $98,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period.

SMDV traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $63.11. 28,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.68. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

