ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.52% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 in the first quarter worth about $81,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 alerts:

NYSEARCA:FXP opened at $36.25 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.