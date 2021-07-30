Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 35.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

