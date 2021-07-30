Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $56.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 68,333.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

