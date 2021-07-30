Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $56.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23.
In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 68,333.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.