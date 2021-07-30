PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.33.

PTC stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.45. 1,028,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

