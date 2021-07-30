Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €104.15 ($122.53) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. Puma has a 12 month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12 month high of €106.35 ($125.12). The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion and a PE ratio of 102.51.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.