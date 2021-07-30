Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 53 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.40. 4,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,942. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $207.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

