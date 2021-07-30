Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $226.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,042. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

