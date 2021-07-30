Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $172.37. 156,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

