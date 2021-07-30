Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after buying an additional 1,338,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,067,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 43,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

