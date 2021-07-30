Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.25 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.48. 67,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

