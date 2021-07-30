Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 923 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 122,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

