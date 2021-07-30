Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 358.1% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.
Shares of PHPYF opened at $1.22 on Friday. Pushpay has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22.
About Pushpay
