Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 358.1% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.

Shares of PHPYF opened at $1.22 on Friday. Pushpay has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Get Pushpay alerts:

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.